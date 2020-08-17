Police searching for suspect in Charlottesville stabbing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a person involved in a stabbing early Monday, August 17.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of University Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Monday. However, anyone who had been at the scene was gone by the time police arrived.
The Charlottesville Police Department says investigators spoke with the victim a short time later.
Twenty-three-year-old Melanie Renee Aragon of Albemarle County is currently wanted for malicious wounding.
According to CPD, the stabbing was the result of an unrelated incident that occurred on the UVA Corner, and the victim was treated at the hospital and released.
