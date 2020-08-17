Piedmont Virginia Community College celebrates class of 2020

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Piedmont Virginia Community College is celebrating its Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony featuring a keynote message from Senator Mark Warner.
Monday afternoon, the community college streamed a celebration event online that included messages from PVCC’s president and other faculty.
Senator Warner gave three pieces of advice including to be an informed citizen, call your loved ones, and don’t be afraid to fail.
“Even though you’ve now been successful, I urge you to continue to be willing to take risks. I know in my life I was the first person in my family to graduate from college. I then, after law school, went into business. My first business failed in six weeks, my second business failed in six months,” Senator Warner said.
After the online celebration, students had the opportunity to drive through the main campus in their vehicles and receive tote bags with diploma covers and other commemorative items.
