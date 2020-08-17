As pepperoni prices rise, Charlottesville pizza place reports rise in cheese prices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus shortages have hit another product, but this time it isn’t toilet paper, coins, or Clorox. Instead, it’s pepperoni.
The price of the popular pizza topping is reportedly rising due to shortages caused by the virus. In Charlottesville, Giovanni Sestito, the owner of VitaNova Pizza on the Downtown Mall, says while their pepperoni prices are remaining steady for now, they are seeing a spike in cheese costs.
“So shortage of cheese is a hike, the price, right, almost 30% increase in the last couple of months,” Sestito said.
Sestito says that while price hikes aren’t helping business, what’s really hurting is decreased foot traffic on the Downtown Mall. Most of VitaNova’s business came from nearby office workers, or people going to events like Fridays After Five, which have been cancelled since the pandemic began.
