Outdoor movies come to Orange County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the upcoming weeks Orange County’s Movies Under the Stars will be bringing free drive-in movies to the public.
The family-friendly movies will be offered on Saturday nights from the end of August through October. The first three movies on the schedule will be shown at the Orange Fireman Fairgrounds behind the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, with later ones being shown at the Gordonsville Fireman Fairgrounds.
Families will be able to bring their own food though the fire companies will be selling drinks and popcorn through their on hand concessions.
Lori Landes-Carter, tourism manager for Orange County says, the county wanted to be able to offer a fun drive-in experience to the community since there are not many drive-ins in the area and to help families get out of the house.
“Movies always bring that magic and that spirit that we all kind of need that message right now. Just bringing some fun to the community that is free and easy access and safe.” said Landes-Carter.
Attendance is free but families wishing to participate must still sign up at the following link.
