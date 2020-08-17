Not as Hot. More Storm Chances this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cool front triggered a few storms across the region Monday afternoon. Skies return mostly clear tonight with some fog developing. This front will stall to our southeast Tuesday and the chance of rain is lower. Still stray thundershowers possible. By Wednesday and the late week, this front, along with a trough or dip in the jet stream over the east will trigger more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will trend a little lower for the mid and late week.