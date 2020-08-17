Not as Hot. More Storm Chances this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cool front triggered a few storms across the region Monday afternoon. Skies return mostly clear tonight with some fog developing. This front will stall to our southeast Tuesday and the chance of rain is lower. Still stray thundershowers possible. By Wednesday and the late week, this front, along with a trough or dip in the jet stream over the east will trigger more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will trend a little lower for the mid and late week.
This weekend, temperatures warm back up, but some storms still possible. Currently, at least through Saturday.
Watching a couple of disturbances in the tropics that are forecast to become better organized this week, as they move eastward toward the Caribbean.
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable, stray storms possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Thursday: Variable clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, few PM storms possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.
