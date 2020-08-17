Nice start to the day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog is giving way partly sunny conditions Today. Temperatures are expected to warm, but be a little below average. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front now located across the Ohio Valley. As it gets closer a stray shower or thundershower is possible this afternoon and early evening. Behind the system fog will develop Tonight. By mid-week the front stalls across the region giving us daily chances for late day scattered showers and storms. Right now, Sunday is expected to be the driest day this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, fog, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny,stray shower, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
