Nice start to the day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog is giving way partly sunny conditions Today. Temperatures are expected to warm, but be a little below average. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front now located across the Ohio Valley. As it gets closer a stray shower or thundershower is possible this afternoon and early evening. Behind the system fog will develop Tonight. By mid-week the front stalls across the region giving us daily chances for late day scattered showers and storms. Right now, Sunday is expected to be the driest day this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !