New coronavirus outbreaks at Albemarle County long term care facilities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New coronavirus outbreaks are emerging across Albemarle County in some long term care facilities. These new cases are raising some important questions. Why are these outbreaks are still happening? What can be done to stop them?
Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at Pantops and The Colonnades on Barracks Road are experiencing new COVID-19 outbreaks in progress.
The VDH has yet to release official case counts, but each facility disclosed to us that they are dealing with a few cases.
Westminster-Canterbury confirmed two cases of COVID-19 within its skilled nursing care area. Both of these patients are being treated off the property. This is the second outbreak that the facility is experiencing.
In a video message posted online to residents on August 12, Gary Selmeczi, the president and CEO of the long term care facility confirms that one person died of COVID-19. He also confirmed that the facility has had 10 cases total since the start of the pandemic.
In a statement to NBC29, the facility said it scheduled point prevalence testing of all residents and staff in its nursing care and assisted living areas. All results from that survey were negative.
The Colonnades confirmed that it has fewer than five cases, but did not provide an exact number.
In a statement, management said the nursing home is prohibiting non-essential visitors, implementing screening protocols, and providing personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Emergency Coordinator Jessica Coughlin emphasized the importance of protecting caregivers, as they are the ones that often time pass along the virus to the elderly.
“Generally speaking, those in long term care facilities have been in closed facilities for several weeks to several months so introduction of new cases is not from them contacting it outside, but those outside coming in,” Coughlin said.
“If the caregivers stay healthy and avoid COVID-19, then ideally the residents and elderly neighbors will have little risk of getting COVID-19,” she added.
Virginia Department of Health data does not show any of the case counts or report any deaths. If the case count rises beyond five, the VDH task force website will disclose those numbers. If not, the cases will remain anonymously reported with an asterisk.
Selmeczi also said in his message that they plan to test all residents and staff in care areas again on Monday, August 17, and all independent living residents and associates next week.
