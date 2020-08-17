MarieBette Cafe and Bakery wins $25,000 award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville bakery is $25,000 richer after winning an award.
MarieBette Cafe and Bakery won the prize from Discover’s #EatItForward campaign, providing grants to black-owned eateries around the country. The Bakery’s owner says he already has ideas for how he wants to spend the money, but some of it will go towards the cafe’s employees.
“There’s some equipment that needs to be replaced,” Cafe Owner Jason Becton said. “Also to give some back to our employees, for sticking with us and really putting their, frankly, putting their health at risk to keep our business going and to keep all of our livelihoods going.”
One item on the bakery’s shopping list? A new espresso machine.
