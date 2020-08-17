Gov’t watchdog says Cuccinelli not qualified for current White House job

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVIR) - A government watchdog says that former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli is not legally qualified to hold his current position with the Department of Homeland Security.
Cuccinelli is a senior official performing the duties of Deputy Secretary for the Trump administration.
The Government Accountability Office says it is referring its conclusion to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Cuccinelli should resign from his position. DHC dismissed the report as mistaken.
