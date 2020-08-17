George Rogers Clark statue at University of Virginia found covered in red paint

The George Rogers Clark statue housed by the University of Virginia was found covered in red paint on Monday morning. (Source: WVIR)
By Max Marcilla | August 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The George Rogers Clark statue housed by the University of Virginia was found covered in red paint on Monday morning.

The statue, which calls Clark the “Conqueror of the Northwest,” shows him on horseback before attacking a group of Native Americans.

Crews from the university got to work cleaning the paint from the statue shortly after it was discovered.

There have been calls to remove the statue in the past. The university wrote that Thomas Jefferson once wrote a letter to Clark that said the best way to deal with Native people was “total supression of Savage Insolence and Cruelties.”

The University Police have no suspects at the time.

The Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville has been a frequent target of red paint vandalism as well.

