Electoral Board extensions for GOP candidates withstand legal challenge

RICHMOND Va. (WVIR) - A legal battle that sought to overturn Virginia’s Board of Elections decision that cleared the way for a pair of GOP candidates to be on the ballot in November is over.
A judge ruled the case brought by democrats “had no merit”. The board had allowed 5th district nominee Bob Good and 7th district nominee Nick Freitas extensions after missing campaign filing deadlines in June.
The 5th district republican committee chairman called this a “significant victory”.
