Dominion Energy adds $1 million to bill assistance program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Small businesses and Virginia residents can receive support on their energy bills through Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program.
The company has added $1 million to its $13 million annual contribution to help customers with bill assistance, according to a release from the power conglomerate.
Small businesses, nonprofits and places of worship are eligible for $500,000, and the remaining $500,000 will go to residential customers.
A temporary small business relief program offers one-time assistance of up $1,000 in unpaid electric bills. Dominion Energy will work with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation to ensure the relief reaches communities that need it most.
“While small businesses are focused on resuming their operations, bringing back their workforce, and prioritizing the health and safety of their customers and employees, the EnergyShare Small Business Relief Program lends a hand to those at the heart of our economy,” said Barry DuVal, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Starting Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available on the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation website: vachamber.com/foundation/small-business-relief-program.
Additionally, the company removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program. Residential customers can learn more about EnergyShare or find their local EnergyShare agency at dominionenergy.com/energyshare or by calling 211.
