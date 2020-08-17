DMV reopening more locations, driving tests centers next week

DMV reopening more locations, driving tests centers next week
(Source: Virginia DMV)
By Hannah Eason | August 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 4:34 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening additional customer service and driving test locations on Aug. 24.

Specific services will be available by appointment only at the following locations:

  • Courtland, 27426 Southampton Pkwy
  • Hopewell, 300 N. Main St.
  • Marion, 1595 N. Main St.
  • Staunton, 17 1st St.

Road skill testing sites will be open at the following locations:

  • Farmville, 300 N. Virginia St.
  • Galax, 7565 Carrollton Pike
  • Sterling, 100 Free Court

Locations opened for limited, appointment-only services starting on May 18. Visit dmvNOW.com for a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.