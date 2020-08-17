Charlottesville City Council approves CARES, SmartScale and Belmont Bridge funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council approved several key items as part of its agenda Monday night.
The first was $64,229 in funding from the CARES act, which will go to the Office of the Registrar. This funding is part of the act signed by President Trump in March. Those funds will go to offset the costs brought on by the coronavirus to assist with the 2020 election. This item was part of council’s consent agenda.
Council also approved CitySpace as a Central Absentee Precinct for the upcoming general election. The decision moves the precinct from City Hall as a safety measure due to the pandemic. This is a temporary change.
Three SmartScale applications were also approved requesting funding for transportation improvements in the city. Those include the intersection of Hydraulic Road and Route 29, and a traffic circle around the intersection of Hydraulic and Hillsdale Avenue. The project also includes an elevated pedestrian bridge crossing Route 29 from The Shops at Stonefield to Seminole Square.
Also on the consent agenda was $15,263,257.41 for the Belmont Bridge replacement project. The project has been in the works since 2003. The new bridge will feature a staircase on the southwest edge and several pedestrian friendly features. The city expects construction to begin next year and finish by 2023.
