Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail finds success through home electronic incarcerations during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced jails to balance public safety with public health. A COVID-era decision to increase home electronic incarcerations may change the future of jailing.
Col. Martin Kumer is the superintendent of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He says home electronic incarceration is an experiment that has paid dividends.
“If it weren’t for COVID we probably wouldn’t have went down this path,” Kumer said.
The path has led to 67 people currently under home electronic incarceration rather than inside a jail, which is nearly one-fifth of the population the jail supervises.
“We’re starting to realize that, ‘hey, that thing we’ve all been scared of all these years, we didn’t really need to be scared of it,‘” Kumer said.
Harold Folley, a community organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center, says this is a way to stop over-incarceration.
“[Kumer] showed that the opportunity to have more people outside the jail is possible,” Folley said.
Albemarle County’s top prosecutor Jim Hingeley says the problem of over-incarceration is even more dangerous during the pandemic.
“Now we know there have been some cases, they need to have the space in order to properly separate people and isolate people,” said Hingeley, who serves as Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Kumer says the jail, and prosecutors, also have to weigh public safety with health concerns.
“It’s not perfect,” he said. “I mean, people who are at home incarcerated, there probably will be some who commit other offenses. But it looks so far that it’s been such a significantly small percentage. "
It’s also cost effective.
Kumer says home electronic incarceration fees normally run up to $13 a day, and even if jails have to foot the bill, it’s cheaper than housing the inmate.
“It costs me more to provide food to those individuals on a daily basis than that fee costs me,” Kumer said. “Not to mention I don’t enclothe them, provide medical services, utilities.”
It’s a COVID practice that Hingeley said could impact jailing in the future.
“We use jails very often as a first response to criminal behavior, instead of a last resort.”
Hingeley says since the pandemic started he has not been made aware of any crimes committed by anyone during their home electronic incarceration period.
