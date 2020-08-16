Widespread Rain Exits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rainfall the last couple days was manageable for our region. No reports of serious flooding. Lingering rain and drizzle Sunday morning. Becoming more spotty in the afternoon as the bulk of the widespread rain shifts away.
Temperatures remaining below average. Saturday was the coolest day of the summer. Highs only reached the upper 60s to lower 70s due to rain and clouds. Along with a northeast wind flow.
High temperatures will also be below average today.
Only a stray rain risk on Monday. All areas look dry on Tuesday with temperatures back to August averages.
Becoming unsettled again mid to late week with new shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances.
Sunday: Cloudy morning with lingering showers and drizzle to start. Mostly cloudy, some breaks of sun this afternoon. Only a leftover shower around. Nothing widespread. Highs in the 70s. Light northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and dry for a change. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s. Areas of fog by dawn.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
Some shower/storm chances look to hang on into the weekend. Otherwise partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.