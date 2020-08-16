Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Caregiver Center

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recently opened the doors to a new Caregiver Center to help support those caring for patients.
“This is a very special place for all caregivers in our community to be able to come for support for themselves, not only to receive support, but also a place to recharge,” said Katy Kreienbaum who oversees the Caregiver Center.
The center is open to anyone, and is meant to be a place where caregivers can take care of themselves, so they in turn can care for their loved ones.
“They can just sit, if they need to take time for themselves, or we have trained volunteers that can talk to them and offer support, maybe help them with referrals, maybe answer questions they have,” noted Kreienbaum.
The center includes a business hub area, resource materials, a massage chair and also a water feature where people can sit and relax.
“Obviously here at the hospital, the number one priority is taking great care of the patients. But, often, right next to that patient, is a caregiver that’s under a tremendous amount of stress. And anyone who has been a caregiver can appreciate that,” noted Kreienbaum.
People can use the center while their loved ones are in the hospital and are also welcome to return after patients are discharged for additional support. Overall, the goal is to help them feel prepared and capable in playing their caregiver role the best they can.
“They are so grateful for it and the people that have come in and seen it, the reception has been lovely,” said Kreienbaum.
The Caregiver Center is funded by the generous philanthropic support of our community through the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation.
For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA.
