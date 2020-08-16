Rivanna Conservation Alliance opens public survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance is asking for the public’s feedback with a new survey.
During the summer months, Rivanna River Stewards kayak sections of the river making observations on many topics including water quality, wildlife and pollution. After each trip, the stewards release a report of the findings. This survey is being used to determine how useful the reports are and how they can be improved.
“We want to know ‘are these reports effective?‘” Rivanna River Steward Mariah Burgess said. “What are they doing now, how are people using them and how might we improve them?”
In recent trips Burgess says the stewards have been seeing lots of trash in the more populated sections of the river as well as active wildlife. The survey is now active and it’s available on the Rivanna River Stewards web page.
