“R.A.C.E” podcast aims to have tough conversations about Charlottesville-Albemarle’s history of racial inequity
Tanesha Hudson and Tay Washington discuss the events of August 12, 2017. (Source: Tanesha Hudson - YouTube)
By Elizabeth Holmes | August 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 7:08 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new podcast hopes to shed light onto Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s history of racial inequity in new ways.

The R.A.C.E. podcast, “Restructuring Albemarle and Charlottesville’s Equity,” is a visual podcast hosted by Tanesha Hudson about the persisting struggles of African-Americans in the area. Hudson discusses topics of housing, wages, sports and education disparities with a special guest each week. She said she hopes the podcast brings change to the community.

”We can build equity initiatives, we can set up different boards, commissions, we can continue to have the conversations on equity, right?” Hudson said. “Until we repair what’s been done to hold one set of individuals back, then we’re still not doing anything but having a conversation.”

The podcast aired for the first time on August 12 of this year, three years after the Unite the Right rally ignited violence in Charlottesville. The second episode of the podcast, featuring Charlottesville’s former mayor Dave Norris, airs today.

