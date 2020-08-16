Portion of Camelot drive in Albemarle County closed due to water main break

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Camelot drive in Albemarle County is closed due to a water main break, and will remain closed until it can be repaired.
The stretch of Camelot drive is near the road’s intersection with Route 29, just north of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.
Virginia’s Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the closure on Sunday. The break was discovered on Saturday afternoon, and a Rivanna Water and Sewer authority team has been dispatched to repair it. The team will resume their repair work on Monday morning, but the road will have to be closed until the break is repaired.
Once complete, the road will have to be repaved. After that, VDOT will reopen the road.
VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE -- 8/16/2020
