Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia plans to reopen in September

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At The Boys and Girls Clubs locations across central Virginia the lights are off and the doors are locked, but that won’t be the case for much longer.
“It’s been since March 13 that we ran regular in person clubs,” Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce said. “So we just, we want to do this safely. We want to make sure that we have a focus on equitable access to education.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the clubs will have to make many adjustments when reopening this fall.
“It will look very different from what we normally done in the past,” Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia COO Mia Woods said. “It will include temperature checks and health screenings at the car before our children come inside. It will include social distancing protocols.”
One of the biggest changes will be limits to the capacity inside the clubs.
“We have spacing limitations in each of our buildings,” Woods said. So for the cherry Avenue club, where we are right now, previously, we saw 210 members a day, and we’re only limited to seeing 74 members in this space each day.”
In addition, clubs will be running full day programs to help students complete their virtual learning.
“Our focus is on the education that they are going to access through attending our clubs, it’s not going to be like a traditional Boys and Girls Club,” Pierce said.
Employees say they will still try their best to have some fun.
“The big difference to think about socially distancing but still making it fun,” Woods said. “How do you play sharks and minnows without touching one another? How do you play Capture the Flag without coming in close proximity?”
The club made it very clear it wouldn’t be opening if it wasn’t safe to do so.
“We’re not going to open a facility that we can’t do so safely,” Pierce said. So we’ve taken every precaution. We have a reopening committee that’s consisting of the Thomas Jefferson Health District representatives, local physicians, staff professionals and volunteers to make sure that we have the safest condition so safety is job number one right now.”
As of now, the first day at the Cherry Avenue Boys and Girls Club will be September 14.
