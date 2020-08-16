Ballard family honors son’s life by fundraising for cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Evan Ballard, known as Evan “Almighty” by his family and friends, was a fighter.
He battled a rare form of cancer that eventually claimed his life at just five years-old. His memory is living on, as his family is continuing his fight by raising money for cancer research.
“Like the last things I said were that, if he wanted to quit, he could quit and it was okay, and if not, that we would never stop fighting,” Evan’s Father, Roy Ballard, said “I feel like he never quit, and so, we’ll never stop fighting it.”
Last year, Molly and Roy Ballard’s lives were flipped upside down when their son Evan was diagnosed with nephroblastoma, also known as Wilms’ tumor.
“We moved extremely quickly, like over the course of weekend’s notice to Boston and began treatment up here at Dana-Farber, connected to Boston’s Children’s Hospital,” Roy said.
After months of clinics, radiation and trials, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, making things even harder.
“I kind of liken it to like, putting salt in the wound. It’s like you’re already living in this bubble and then your bubble gets even smaller. Family would come and visit us in the fall and in the winter, but once COVID started, no more family visits were able to happen…so there were a lot of changes,” Evan’s Mother, Molly, said.
Evan remained strong, battling his disease without complaint.
“He never ever complained. He never was upset about going to clinic, he actually started looking forward to it a lot and things of that nature. And just kind of, that kind of became an extension of his world,” Roy Ballard explained.
On August 7, 2020, his battle came to an end. To honor Evan’s life, Roy and Molly started fundraising to support tumor research.
“We even know of other families and other children around the country and around the world who are still on this journey and who are still looking for an answer. And anything that we can do to do to help them, we want to do,” Molly said.
In a little over a week, they’ve almost reached their goal of $25,000 and have received much support from the Charlottesville-Albemarle community. They say it’s what Evan would want them to do.
“We know in our hearts that what Evan wants too. He’s so kind and so generous and we know he’d want to help other people,” Molly said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.