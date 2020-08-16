Back to August Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gloomy and damp Sunday, some sun broke out by the end of the day. Temperatures have been below average due to extra clouds, rain and a northeast wind flow.
We warm back to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Tracking a weak cold front for Monday afternoon. This will only cause a brief shower or thunderstorm to form.
Much of the region looks to remain dry during the day on Tuesday.
The weather pattern turns unsettled again mid to late week. A daily chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm.
Forecast models differ on how much of a rain risk we will have for the weekend. Right now it looks like most of the showers/storms will shift more to our south Saturday and next Sunday.
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Area of fog late and by morning. Pleasant overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Becoming partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. A small risk for a passing shower/thunder n the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. A scattered shower/storm risk by Tuesday evening and night. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday through Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower, downpour and thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Watching the progress of the front. If it’s slow to move south, then a shower/storm risk remains. If it moves south then much of the region would be dry. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny at this time. Highs in the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.