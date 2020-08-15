Stuff the bus event adjusts to the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 10th annual “Stuff the Bus,” backpack and school supplies drive, held by Wyant Insurance and Financial Services is having to adjust due to the pandemic.
This year, Hunter Wyant and his team aren’t able to hold the event in person so they’ve found an alternative way for the community to support his initiative. Wyant says for anyone who calls and gets a quote from his agency, his team will donate a backpack and supplies to the community.
“[This is the] first time we’ve ever had to do this so normally we’re out there in person but you know we have to roll with it,” Wyant said. “We want to make sure we support the kids here in the community that need us, so as always, we’re excited to do it and really appreciative of the community supporting us.”
The event will last until August 28.
