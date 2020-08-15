Soggy Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Ongoing showers continue across our area. Light to steady rain will be with us throughout the day as areas of low pressure track along a stalled boundary.Heaviest rain is expected south if I-64, where localized flooding will be enhanced. Meanwhile, after early rain Sunday, conditions will gradually begin to dry out later in the day. setting the stage for a few breaks of sun. Early next week, seasonal conditions return along with a fair amount of sunshine. Have a great and safe Weekend ?