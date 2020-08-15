C&F Bank and Great Harvest Bread Cafe host “cash mob” to bring in customers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Citizens and Farmers Bank partnered with Great Harvest Bread Cafe in Charlottesville to host a “cash mob,” this afternoon.
The first 50 customers received $5 toward their purchase. Manager Aileen Magnotto says the event helps bring in customers to small businesses who may need additional help during the pandemic.
“The cash mob is a means to support local businesses and support small business, which we all need in these days,” Magnotto said.
C&F hosts the “cash mob,” events every third Saturday of the month at varying businesses in the C&F Bank market area.
