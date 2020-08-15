Albemarle County’s COVID-19 “ambassador” program raises questions of enforcement and privacy, lawyers weigh in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of Albemarle County’s new COVID-19 ordinance, “ambassadors” will be deployed to help educate people about the county’s ordinance and respond to concerns from community members. While the county has said the program is not meant to physically enforce the ordinance, some lawyers say the move is an overstep.
“They’re saying that it’s not about anything other than education, and I think my question would be why did they make the penalties so stiff?,” said attorney Matthew Hardin. “Why at the board of supervisors meeting, was Jim Hingeley calling for the Albemarle County Police Department to follow up?”
Hardin said the program could actually aid in criminalizing noncompliance, even if it’s supposed to be used as an education tool.
“It’s not as friendly of a program as it’s portrayed as. I mean, there is still a law enforcement backdrop,” Hardin said. “And I think that’s concerning to business owners too, that you’ve got these government agents, called ambassadors, but you have these government agents coming in and if you don’t comply with their requests then you’re going to potentially have the police come next.”
Violators of the ordinance could receive a $2,500 fine or up to a year in jail. Although Charlottesville enacted a similar ordinance, the penalties are less strict.
Civil liberties lawyer Jeff Fogel said the ambassadors can only do so much and calling in law enforcement will likely be a last resort.
“I don’t see people being tied down and a mask put on them so that they’re forced to wear a mask. That’s just not going to happen in this society,” Fogel said. “What’s going to happen is three or four times, they may take record of the person and after maybe the fourth time, they give them a ticket.”
Fogel also said law enforcement has no desire to jeopardize someone’s record for noncompliance.
“There is very little interest on the part of law enforcement to be giving out summonses, and even less interest on the part of prosecutors and judges to want to try those cases,” Forgel said.
The ordinance also requires those who cannot wear a mask to provide medical information proving a health risk.
Hardin said this causes concern.
“When people see an ordinance that requires them to essentially carry around medical information and sometimes quite sensitive medical information and produce it to strangers, I think that’s concerning to a lot of people,” Hardin said.
Fogel said otherwise.
”It’s a method of protecting people, their own lives, and its protecting other people in the community as well,” Fogel said.
