African American Pastors Council partners with City of Promise to hold Community Cares Clinics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The African American Pastors Council (AAPC) partnered with Charlottesville’s City of Promise to put on a Community Cares Clinic at the Westhaven Community Center.
“Well today we are sponsoring a giveaway of cleaning items, sponsored by the African American pastor Council,” Event Coordinator for Ebenezer Baptist Church Kim Swift said. “In there are cleaning supplies personal needs, their toiletries. Everything that you can use in your home, that’s essential everyday items.”
The partnership between the AAPC and City of Promise was started by Pastor Lehman Bates, president of the AAPC.
“So Pastor Bates reached out to me and asked if there was some way that the African American Pastors Council to partner with City of Promise to do something for the community and I recommended that they gather cleaning supplies and personal products,” Executive Director for City of Promise Mary Coleman said.
Now they are working together to support the people they serve.
“I love these people, and I want them to have what they need and I hope that others in Charlottesville will be aware that you have neighbors that have needs and we all need to help take care of each other,” Coleman said.
Swift and Coleman agree this wouldn’t be possible without the support of those who are able to donate.
“[It’s] very helpful for anybody to be able to go out and shop, especially [since] many of our residents don’t have cars, so they can’t get to Walmart at seven o’clock in the morning when there’s Clorox wipes,” Coleman said. “So for somebody in the community to go out and sacrifice their time and funds to help us, it’s really appreciated.”
If you would like to donate cleaning supplies or personal care items reach out to African American Pastors Council at (434) 227-6465. The groups are working together to plan another event for the month of September but there is no official date or location yet.
