CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking some additional rainfall and a few more downpours tonight. The heaviest rain still looks to fall near and mainly south of the James River, Route 460, Southside and southeast Virginia. That’s where a Flash Flood Watch continues from the National Weather Service through the late night.
Lingering rain Sunday morning. Becoming more spotty in the afternoon as the bulk of the widespread rain shifts away.
Temperatures remaining below average. Saturday was the coolest day of the summer. Highs only reached the upper 60s to lower 70s due to rain and clouds. Along with a northeast wind flow.
Only a stray rain risk on Monday. All areas look dry on Tuesday with temperatures back to August averages.
Becoming unsettled again mid to late week with new shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances.
Saturday night: More rain and a few downpours possible. Heavies south and east. Local flood risk. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Rain showers mainly in the morning. Becoming more spotty in the afternoon and and evening. Highs in the 70s. Mostly cloudy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and dry for a change. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s. Areas of fog by dawn.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.
Some shower/storm chances may linger into Saturday. Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.
