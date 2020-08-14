Waynesboro bar and restaurant hosts fundraiser following Staunton flooding

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Massive flooding left Staunton with a lot of clean-up over the past week, but now, an effort is underway to rebuild through reuniting.
Houses, businesses, and restaurants were all hit in some way by storms that struck Staunton. Now, the community is taking a step forward together.
”You just saw this flood on Facebook of the devastation and how everybody was affected,” said Mellisa Allen, the co-owner of Seven Arrows Brewing Company. “And we just got back to a little bit of normalcy.“
At least the new normal, with masks and social distancing, was on display at Friday night’s fundraiser at Seven Arrows Brewing Company. It offered a chance to bring the community together at a time when that can’t always happen.
“I know it’s been a rough year,” said Executive Chef Ben Demery. “Everyone comes together and actually listens to music. It’s been forever since you could do that.”
Music, raffles, and a cold one on a Friday night. But this night was about more than the experience - it was about lending a helping hand.
“Rather than just being a body to help move stuff, or help clean stuff, there’s got to be something else that we can do to help people,” Allen said.
A percentage of the proceeds from the kitchen and bar will be sent to two Staunton-based GoFundMe pages. One plans to help people facing storm damages, the other is for businesses.
”It means a lot of people can still come together and be like ‘how can I help one antoher’ instead of thinking about how they can help themselves,” Demery said.
In hard times, Allen says this is a reason to be proud of the community.
“It was just awe-inspiring to see instantly how everybody just wanted to come out and help and be a part of that community,” she said.
The fundraiser is continuing, as the music picks up on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
