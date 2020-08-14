Rain Chances Increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain amounts on Friday were manageable. Flooding will not be a big threat overnight into Saturday morning. A stalled out front and an area of low pressure will provide unsettled weather conditions this weekend. Rain showers and thunder possible both days. The most rain looks to fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heaviest of the rain may fall near and south of the James River and Route 460. A general half inch to inch and a half of rain for most places this weekend. There will be pockets of more rain south. Localized flash flooding is possible.