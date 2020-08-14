Rain Chances Increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain amounts on Friday were manageable. Flooding will not be a big threat overnight into Saturday morning. A stalled out front and an area of low pressure will provide unsettled weather conditions this weekend. Rain showers and thunder possible both days. The most rain looks to fall late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Heaviest of the rain may fall near and south of the James River and Route 460. A general half inch to inch and a half of rain for most places this weekend. There will be pockets of more rain south. Localized flash flooding is possible.
Extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures below average Saturday and Sunday.
A much smaller chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Most of the region should remain on the dry side.
Tracking another storm system for the middle and end of next week with new shower, downpour and thunderstorm chances.
Temperatures back to average for the middle of August.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with isolated showers and a downpour around. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Light north breeze.
Saturday: Clouds, showers, isolated thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 70s. Light northeast breeze. Hilltop and mountain fog.
Saturday night: Rain showers and thunder. Heaviest south. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Rainy morning. Scattered rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Only a stray rain risk. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday through next Friday: Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s. Clouds and sun.
