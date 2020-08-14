PACEM and The Haven face challenges housing homeless during pandemic

Back in March, People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, or PACEM, extended their normal winter housing operations for the homeless, sheltering women at The Haven and men at Key Recreation Center.
In late April, funding was secured for 30 rooms at a local hotel for people at high-risk of contracting the coronavirus. They now have approximately 50 rooms at the hotel, but they are only taking new applicants with high-risk factors.
Jayson Whitehead, the executive director of PACEM, thinks other challenges could lie ahead.
"Are we going to see an increased demand for services, and how are we going to accommodate that? And nobody knows right now at this point, but I definitely foresee it as a challenge," Whitehead said.
The Haven and PACEM hope to eventually transition guests to permanent housing, using the thousands of dollars in donations they’ve received, but the pandemic has made that a challenge.
