More rain on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lull in the rain for now. However more waves of low pressure are expected to ride along a stalled boundary. Not all areas will receive heavy rain, but those who do will have the potential for flash flooding, Clouds and periods of rain will keep conditions cooler Saturday. Drier conditions are expected early next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High:upper 70s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds,stray shower, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly Sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.