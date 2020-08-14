Louisa County students, teachers head back to school in person

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for some central Virginia students. Thursday, August 13, marked the start of a new school year for Louisa County.
While kids are getting back to some sense of normalcy, school looks very different in the halls and classrooms.
Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) is among the first in Virginia to physically open its doors to students and teachers for in-person, blended instruction.
“Our students and staff are very excited to see one another,” LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley said. “I’ve seen tears from students and tears from staff members, tears of joy seeing their students return to a building in which they haven’t done so since March.”
Straley says the majority of the community has rallied around opening classrooms.
“We felt like our numbers were in a place where we could reopen the pool and do it safely,” he said. “We can’t just bring everybody back and throw everyone in the building, we need to have steps and a process.”
The county’s blended back-to-school model is set up so that weeks are divided into “A” days on Mondays and Thursdays and “B” days on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays serves as all virtual student support day.
“About a third of our students come to school on ‘A’ days, and a third of them come on ‘B’ days,” Straley said.
That last third of students, which totals up to 1,500 children, opted for all-virtual instruction.
Those coming to school in-person must follow strict protocols.
“As far as our school buses and transportation, we were able to sit one student per seat on the school buses,” Straley said. “Wearing a mask on the bus, as well as during the school day and maintaining that distance.”
Before entering a building, everyone gets their temperature checked. Students must stay six-feet apart, and on the right side when walking through halls. Sanitation stations are also scattered throughout the school.
“We’re asking our students and staff to wear masks throughout the school day. During that process we also know that we would need to give them mask breaks throughout the day,” Straley said.
If a COVID-19 case does occur, Louisa County Public Schools plans to work with the health district to contact trace, alert families, and assess the next steps.
“If we were to have cases we’re going to be very transparent about it,” Straley said.
Straley says he is proud of the way his division has pulled this off, and says they’ve done tough things before.
“If you remember the 2011 earthquake, this community came together to rebuild schools and recreate what schools look like when we lost two of our schools and couldn’t return to them in the middle of the year,” he said. “This process has been somewhat similar to that.”
Louisa County Public Schools does not have any set checkpoints to revise its back-to-school plan, but Straley says they may adjust as they go if safety concerns arise.
