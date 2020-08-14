Former Woodberry Forest star Terrell Jana leading inexperienced UVA receivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There have been close to one-thousand Division I football games canceled or postponed so far this fall, according to the Associated Press.
That includes the season opener for Virginia, as the Cavaliers have to find a new opponent, after the Southern Conference and VMI hit ‘pause’ on the fall schedule.
But the Wahoos practice on.
Friday was the fifth day of Training Camp.
The wide receiver group will look different this season.
Gone are Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois, and their combined 152-catches.
Terrell Jana was third on the team with 74-receptions last season.
The former Woodberry Forest star had more catches than the rest of the returning players combined.
UVA wide receivers coach Marques Hagans says, “Everything you want in a player, is Terrell Jana. He’s made himself, through hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. I couldn’t pick a better leader to lead this group, going into this season, because on and off the field, he embodies the type of leadership that you want.”
“My type of leadership is very 1-on-1, individual,” says Jana. “So hopefully, for each person, I’m the type of leader that they need. Whether it be vocal, or more personal 1-on-1 stuff. I’m trying to mold myself to them, so I can make them the best player they can be.”
The receiving corps will get a boost from Ra'Shaun Henry.
The graduate transfer played the last three years at FCS school St. Francis.
“I had zero stars coming out of high school,” says Henry. “That’s why when St. Francis gave me the opportunity, I went in, worked hard, and ran with it.”
Henry had 90-catches for over 11-hundred yards last year.
“No matter what division you’re in, that means the ball is in the air, you’re gonna catch it,” says Jana. “Him having great hands, and being a reliable option for the team, is the main thing.”
Henry says, “Wherever the team needs me, I’ll play. My skill set is very broad, and I can do basically anything on the field.”
Hagans adds, “He’s definitely got a skill set of catching the ball, a knack for making plays, and now the main thing with him is just getting him adjusted to our culture.”
All of the players also need to get adjusted to wearing a full face-shield, for social distancing.
The receivers say the masks make it harder to see, and they fog up.
At Friday’s interview session, Henry was asked if he had a plan for the full visor.
“Yup,” he said, reaching into his back pocket. “Keep a towel on me.”
Jana adds, “I’ve done harder things than wear a mask in practice at this school, so that’s something that I’m ok with.”
Virginia currently opens the season on September 19th at Virginia Tech, unless they can find a replacement for the VMI game on September 11th.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.