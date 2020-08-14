Family of Cedars resident raises new concerns over lack of communication

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of at least one Cedars Healthcare resident is concerned, not only because of the coronavirus outbreak in progress there, but also because of what they say is a lack of communication from staff.
James Breeden’s mother-in-law Sophie Mason lives there and he is extremely worried. “Not knowing whats going on really tears my wife up,” he said. “My wife worries about her momma, that ain’t right, that’s not right at all.”
Sophie is one of the 100 patients that tested positive for COVID-19. She also had a recent fall. “Sophie fell and we didn’t know about it until a lady called us and told us,” Breeden said.
Breeden says that employee called on their personal phone to tell them the news. “We didn’t find out that the phones were down until a lady called us on her cell phone,” he said.
When he tried multiple times to call back, he grew worried by the radio silence.
“There was a lot of static,” he said. “They claim the phones had been down three or four days. I think they’re back up now but that’s no excuse. I mean when you’ve got family in a nursing home they need to contact.”
NBC29 reached out to Cedars Healthcare to get to the bottom of it. Our call was answered and the employee on the other end confirmed that they have been experiencing phone problems. Still, the concern from at least one family continues.
“I‘ve seen my wife cry,” Breeden said. “We just want to make sure she’s alright.”
