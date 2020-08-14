Eye to the sky

By David Rogers | August 14, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 12:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary will keep the region soggy this Weekend. Especially Saturday...Periods of heavy rain may cause flash flooding. 1″-4″ of rain is possible by Sunday night. Drier air to our north will begin to nudge its way into our area. By Monday our rain chances diminish. However, more scattered showers and storms are expected later in the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mosrtly cloudy, showers and storms, Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy skies, soaking rain and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: middle 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...LOW mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

