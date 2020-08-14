Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary will keep the region soggy this Weekend. Especially Saturday...Periods of heavy rain may cause flash flooding. 1″-4″ of rain is possible by Sunday night. Drier air to our north will begin to nudge its way into our area. By Monday our rain chances diminish. However, more scattered showers and storms are expected later in the week. Have a great and safe day !