Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled frontal boundary will keep the region soggy this Weekend. Especially Saturday...Periods of heavy rain may cause flash flooding. 1″-4″ of rain is possible by Sunday night. Drier air to our north will begin to nudge its way into our area. By Monday our rain chances diminish. However, more scattered showers and storms are expected later in the week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mosrtly cloudy, showers and storms, Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Cloudy skies, soaking rain and storms, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: middle 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...LOW mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
