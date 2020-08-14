Draft plan proposed to rename schools with Confederate names in Shenandoah County

The name suggestion criteria suggest a preference for schools to be named after the following: names reflecting the geographic or historical features of the area, names reflecting the community and area which it serves, avoidance of names that could cause confusion with other schools in Shenandoah County and/or with schools in adjoining jurisdictions and other areas of Virginia and names that are considered famous historical figures who have made significant contributions to the advancement of education in Shenandoah County, in Virginia or in the nation.