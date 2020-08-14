Devils Backbone Distilling Company wins three awards

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Devils Backbone Distilling Company has been busy with not only brewing up drinks but also with winning some awards. Two of Devils Backbone spirits have won three awards from the SIP International Spirits Competition.
Virginia Pine Gin won a Platinum Award in the gin category and a 2020 Consumer’s Choice Award. Orange Smash, a canned ready to drink cocktail, won a Silver Award in the pre-mixed/RTD or ready to drink category.
The SIP Awards International Spirits Competition is the only spirits competition where consumers are the sole judges.
Matt Casto, manager of distilling operations for Devils Backbone, says he really enjoys making the RTD’s, like Orange Smash, because of their accessibility.
“I really like these RTD products because they allow me to show what we do as a distilling company with our flavors - how we can present them, different ways we can do it - and we make it easy for the consumer to enjoy them out in different areas where you might not have access to a bar.” Casto said.
Robert Rohla, distillery manager for Devils Backbone says, they have big plans for Orange Smash and their other products. The Virginia Pine Gin is available at the Devils Backbone Shop and Devils Backbone Distilling Company in Roseland, the Orange Smash is available to Virginia residents on the Devils Backbone Distilling Company website.
