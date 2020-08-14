Charlottesville City Schools expanding free meal service for 2020-21 academic year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is seeing a changing and growing need for the meal delivery progra.m. they started months ago when the pandemic hit.
“Our goal here at Charlottesville City Schools is to make sure that all students have the ability for lunch, regardless of its free or reduced or paid. Our goals is to always make sure lunches are available,” Carlton Jones, the district’s nutrition specialist, said.
According to Jones, about 55% percent of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced meals. Financial hardships from the COVID-19 could make that number rise.
Starting September 7, one day before the planned start of school, the service will shift from Monday and Wednesday to Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Schools will also document which students are receiving meals and how often.
“We’ll have a laptops and scanners out at some of the locations just taking the na.m. es of the students. Students will be handed an ID card with a barcode just so we know exactly who we’re serving,” Jones said.
To further meet the potential spike in need, Jones said the meal delivery progra.m. is expanding to every corner of the city.
“We have buses that have 5 stationary locations around Charlottesville and they also go on 5 different bus routes with about 30 stops total,” Jones said.
Stations include:
- Friendship Court – 418 Garrett St.
- Greenstone on 5th – 746 Prospect Ave.
- Hearthwood Apartments – 2111 Michie Drive
- Jackson-Via Elementary School – Parking Lot / Bus Loop 508 Harris Road
- Westhaven – 801 Hardy Drive
Routes include:
- Route 1 (Johnson Area)
- Stop 1 11:00 a.m. 6th St SE @ Bolling Avenue
- Stop 2 11:15 a.m. Elliott Avenue @ Burnett St.
- Stop 3 11:30 a.m. Cherry Avenue @ Hanover St.
- Stop4 11:45 a.m. Bailey Avenue @ Orangedale Avenue
- NEW: Stop 5 11:55 a.m. 806 Prospect Ave.
- Route 2 (Jackson-Via Area)
- Stop 1 11:00 a.m. 6th St SE @ Rougemont Avenue
- Stop 2 11:15 a.m. 1st St S @ Lankford Avenue
- Stop 3 11:30 a.m. Ridge St @ Brookwood Drive
- Stop 4 11:45 a.m. 5th St SW @ Cleveland Avenue
- Route 3 (Burnley-Moran Area)
- Stop 1 11:00 a.m. Nicholson St @ Bennett St.
- Stop 2 11:15 a.m. Holmes Avenue @ Elizabeth Avenue
- Stop 3 11:30 a.m. St. Clair Avenue @ St. George Avenue
- Stop 4 11:45 a.m. 323 Riverside Avenue
- Route 4 (Venable Area)
- Stop 1 11:00 a.m. Wayne Avenue @ Cedar Hill Rd.
- Stop 2 11:10 a.m. 2204 N. Berkshire Rd.
- Stop 3 11:25 a.m. Rose Hill Drive @ Madison Avenue
- Stop 4 11:35 a.m. Forest St @ Concord Avenue
- NEW Stop 5 11:40 a.m. Rose Hill Drive @ Charlton Ave
- Stop 6 11:45 a.m. Venable Elementary @ Gordon Avenue
- Route 5 (Burnley-Moran and Clark Areas)
- Stop 1 11:00 a.m. Meade Avenue @ Meade Park
- Stop 2 11:15 a.m. Carlton Avenue @ Nassau St.
- Stop 3 11:30 a.m. Rives St. @ Hampton St.
- Stop 4 11:45 a.m. Rougemont Avenue @ Meridian St.
Students who already qualify for SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will automatically be enrolled. Parents and guardians can apply for the program online if they are not automatically enrolled.
Students will receive one meal back including breakfast and lunch for one to two days.
“All of our meals are going to have fresh fruit, we’re going to definitely do more things like fresh veggies and things like that in the school year also,” Jones said.
Jones said the district needs more volunteers to help distribute meals when the school year begins.
For more information: Charlottesville City Schools Summer Meal Delivery
