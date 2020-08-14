Albemarle County enacts new temporary policies to help businesses adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is enacting more processes to lift the business community during these trying times.
Now, businesses have two temporary policies to help with outdoor seating and signage as they modify their operations in response to COVID-19.
Any business seeking to create or expand outdoor seating can apply for a permit. Applications will receive an expedited review that could be approved as soon as 24 hours.
“These temporary new processes are a way to sort of clear the legislative path for businesses while also ensuring that we’re protecting the health and safety of the broader community,” Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said.
Businesses seeking to place temporary signage to communicate with customers about service, hours, or important other information can also apply for a temporary sign permit.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.