Albemarle Broadband Authority looks for state grant for 2300 homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Broadband Authority Friday voted to commit $640,000 in funds to support a project that would bring fiber-based broadband to more than 2300 homes in Albemarle County.
This move would support an application for funding that includes more than $3.5 million from the state, and there is stiff competition from other jurisdictions.
Governor Northam does appear to be planning to recommend to the legislature in their upcoming interim session that the budget for these awards be increased more than two-fold. That would improved every application’s chances of getting funded and help a lot of Virginians who do not have broadband at home as the coronavirus pandemic highlights the need for at-home internet access.
