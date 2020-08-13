VSU giving undergrads $500 to help with online education

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University announced that it’s giving every undergraduate student $500 to help with their online education.
The fall semester starts Monday, and the first month of classes will be entirely virtual.
Students can use the money for computers or computer accessories.
VSU also says students don’t have to pay the money back. The money was funded through public and private donors.
“With more classes transitioning to online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative to increase our efforts to provide students with the technology they need to be successful,” says VSU President, Dr. Makola Abdullah. “We are doing what we can to help narrow the technology divide and provide our students with the necessary tools to foster online collaboration and curricular support in this environment.”
