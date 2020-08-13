University of Richmond says students risk suspension, eviction if they don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond says students can face serious consequences if they break COVID-19 guidelines set in place.
The Vice President of Student Development sent a letter to students notifying them of the Interim Student Conduct Policies.
The letter says that if students living off-campus host a gathering that violates the school’s safety protocols, the student risks automatic suspension for at least one semester. For those living on campus, the school says students who host a gathering that violates safety protocols will be evicted for the rest of the year.
“If you attend a gathering of this sort on or off campus you are also at risk of significant disciplinary action. Other violations of our health and safety guidelines related to physical distancing, contact tracing, and the like could result in being put on formal conduct probationary status,” the letter said.
The university says that since the “behaviors involve an immediate risk to the entire campus community,” the university may impose quarantine, isolation or revocation of campus privileges.
“Please consider this letter as your official notification about these guidelines, since a warning will not be given for a first offense for more significant violations.”
My earnest hope is that we will not have to take any of these steps. And I trust each of us will exhibit care, concern, and support for one another during these difficult days. The strength of our web depends on each of us. Thank you for doing your part,” Vice President of Student Development, Dr. Steve Bisese, said.
