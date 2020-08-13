Tracking Tropical Downpours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At about any time and place a tropical downpour could form. There’s a stalled out front over the region, along with an areas of low pressure off the East Coast. This will keep our weather unsettled through Friday.
Tracking another area of low pressure for the weekend. Additional rainfall through this time may cause new localized flash flooding! Watch and avoid flood prone areas. Some places may get up to 4 more inches of rainfall through the weekend!
A small rain risk next Monday and Tuesday.
Watching a new front later next week with another shower and thunderstorm chance.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower and downpour chance. Patchy fog and humid. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s by dawn.
Friday: Becoming partly sunny. Tropically humid with a shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower and downpour chance. Patchy fog and humid. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and downpour. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny with a widely scattered shower/storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mainly dry. Only a stray rain risk at this time. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Scattered shower/storm. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
