Three people displaced following Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people in Roanoke are displaced following a house fire early Thursday, August 13.
Just around midnight, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue NE. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from a home.
Three people and a dog were inside at the time and escaped safely. Roanoke Fire-EMS said other pets are still unaccounted for.
After investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental.
The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.