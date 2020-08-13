Sen. Warner applauds Biden’s choice of Harris for VP nominee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - Democratic Virginia Senator Mark Warner says he is excited for the Biden-Harris ticket.
Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden announced Californa Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for a running mate Tuesday. Wednesday, Biden and Harris appeared together on stage in Delaware for the first time since the announcement.
Warner says Biden could not have made a stronger choice. He says he knows the strength she brings to the ticket, and she comes ready to do the work.
“I’ve gotten to know Kamala Harris. She worked with me on the intelligence committee. She’s wicked smart. She does her homework. She’s a tough questioner and behind the scenes, she’s been able to work well with both sides of the aisle,” Warner said. “I think shes going to be a huge asset to this fall and hopefully when shes vice president.”
Warner is also up for re-election this year. The democrat will join them on the ticket this fall. He is opposed by former Republican representative Scott Taylor.
