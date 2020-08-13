Sen. Mark Warner meets with Charlottesville leaders for racial justice discussion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Following the third anniversary of August 12, U.S. Senator Mark Warner came to Piedmont Virginia Community College to meet, and discuss, racial justice issues with Charlottesville leaders.
Sen. Warner was joined by Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, former Charlottesville Councilman Wes Bellamy, and Charlottesville Albemarle NAACP President Janette Martin, among others.
The socially distanced conversation moved from August 12 to a wide discussion around racial equity quickly.
One of the more recent examples of racial inequity Sen. Warner identified: the COVID-19 pandemic. When he entered the room Warner elbow-bumped with all the participants.
“If anything, with COVID, it feels like the rest of the country is starting to experience on some level a visceral way what Charlottesville’s been living through for the last three years,” Sen. Warner said.
Warner and Brackney discussed at length the ways to reform policing, both through policy and implementation of policy, in addition to law enforcement cultural reform.
“So you can have any policy you want,” Brackney said, “It’s how we implement policy that determines equity.”
Following the discussion, Warner praised Brackney.
“I saw a chief of police in Charlottesville that’s gonna make a lot of change, and she brings years of experience, to make that kind of attempt of cultural change,” he said.
Warner pointed to policies like the Justice in Policing Act, which passed the United States House of Representatives, as ways of making these reform.
