PLACE Design Task Force discusses Preston Avenue improvement plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s PLACE Design Task Force met to discuss plans for overhauling Preston Avenue on Thursday.
With increased development around the intersection of Preston and Grady with 10th Street NW, like the new Dairy Central building, the committee is evaluating ways to improve traffic flow around that intersection.
Several new design plans were introduced, both from outside consultants and PLACE member Mike Stoneking.
Many introduced new pedestrian and bike-friendly areas, new green spaces and traffic patterns to the intersection. In one design, a roundabout was added to reduce traffic congestion.
Much of the debate in the meeting centered around how best to engage the community in selecting a design.
“Let’s let some of these people who are interested in this, both in PLACE, in the profession, in the neighborhood, let’s let people talk about what they want in this community engagement project so we have more confidence in it when it happens,” task force member Lena Saville said.
There is no timetable yet on a final decision.
