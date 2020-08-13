Mapping Cville Virtual Deed Logging Workshop

“One of the things that the racial covenant mapping process and Mapping C’ville really is attempting to do is fill that void and fill that gap of historically looking at how these policies were enacted on the local level so that we can better understand the legacies that are still with us today. And so that’s the other thing that the project is really geared towards undoing those Legacies.” Jordy Yager, a digital humanities fellow at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, said.