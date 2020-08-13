Mapping Cville Virtual Deed Logging Workshop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Mapping Cville project through the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center held a virtual deed logging workshop Thursday.
The Mapping Cville Project encourages people to learn more about racial covenants in property deeds. Those are rules within the deed that say land can’t be sold to some minorities.
The event gave participants a brief overview of the Mapping Cville project, a tutorial on how to log a deed, and a question and answer period.
“One of the things that the racial covenant mapping process and Mapping C’ville really is attempting to do is fill that void and fill that gap of historically looking at how these policies were enacted on the local level so that we can better understand the legacies that are still with us today. And so that’s the other thing that the project is really geared towards undoing those Legacies.” Jordy Yager, a digital humanities fellow at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, said.
The Mapping Cville project has had over 1,000 participants log at least one deed since its launch last fall. The process of logging a deed consists of 10 questions and only takes about 10 minutes to complete logging a deed.
The information will be used for part of an exhibition at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and for an online tool to be used by educators and policymakers.
